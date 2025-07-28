x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kabaddi Gets Its Hero: Arjun Chakravarthy Teaser Leaves a Mark

Published on July 28, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Shruti Haasan reveals about her dream role
image
Kabaddi Gets Its Hero: Arjun Chakravarthy Teaser Leaves a Mark
image
Will Coolie fulfil the dreams of Tamil Audience?
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Singapore Tour Focuses on Ports, Urban Growth, and Sports Development
image
Big Jump for Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara

Kabaddi Gets Its Hero: Arjun Chakravarthy Teaser Leaves a Mark

Sports dramas have always held a special place in the hearts of audiences. As long as there’s a strong story and gripping narration, even small-budget films in this genre can strike it big. That’s exactly the feeling one gets after watching the teaser of Arjun Chakravarthy.

The film stars Vijaya Rama Raju in the title role. Based on the real-life story of a Kabaddi player, the teaser hooks you from the first frame to the last.

Set in the golden era of Indian Kabaddi during the 1980s, Arjun Chakravarthy was the mastermind behind India’s string of victories in the sport. But just when everything seemed to be going perfectly, his life takes an unexpected turn. Once a one-man army who led his team to victory, Arjun steps away from the game due to personal reasons. What really happened in his life? Did he ever return to the Kabaddi court? These questions are beautifully teased in this gripping teaser.

Vijaya Rama Raju completely immerses himself in the role of Arjun Chakravarthy, delivering a performance that’s both powerfully authentic and emotionally gripping. His physical transformation is nothing short of remarkable — intense, convincing, and utterly transformative.

Director Vikrant Rudra seems to have crafted Arjun Chakravarthy with passion, and it shows in every frame of the teaser. Every emotion strikes a chord with the viewer.

Producer Srini Gubbala appears to have backed this project with great passion – the production values are rich and cinematic. Vignesh Baskaran’s background score and Jagdish Cheekati’s cinematography are top-notch. The teaser gives the experience of watching a large-scale mainstream film.

What’s even more impressive? The film has already won 46 international film awards – a remarkable feat even before its release!

The teaser has amped up the curiosity to watch Arjun Chakravarthy on the big screen.

With all post-production work completed, the film is all set to hit theatres very soon.

Next Shruti Haasan reveals about her dream role Previous Will Coolie fulfil the dreams of Tamil Audience?
else

TRENDING

image
Shruti Haasan reveals about her dream role
image
Kabaddi Gets Its Hero: Arjun Chakravarthy Teaser Leaves a Mark
image
Will Coolie fulfil the dreams of Tamil Audience?

Latest

image
Shruti Haasan reveals about her dream role
image
Kabaddi Gets Its Hero: Arjun Chakravarthy Teaser Leaves a Mark
image
Will Coolie fulfil the dreams of Tamil Audience?
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Singapore Tour Focuses on Ports, Urban Growth, and Sports Development
image
Big Jump for Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Singapore Tour Focuses on Ports, Urban Growth, and Sports Development
image
Bandi Sanjay Slams Congress, Warns of Political Reckoning Over Temple Demolition in Hyderabad
image
Kiran Kumar Reddy missing!

Related Articles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini