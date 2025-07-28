Kabaddi Gets Its Hero: Arjun Chakravarthy Teaser Leaves a Mark

Sports dramas have always held a special place in the hearts of audiences. As long as there’s a strong story and gripping narration, even small-budget films in this genre can strike it big. That’s exactly the feeling one gets after watching the teaser of Arjun Chakravarthy.

The film stars Vijaya Rama Raju in the title role. Based on the real-life story of a Kabaddi player, the teaser hooks you from the first frame to the last.

Set in the golden era of Indian Kabaddi during the 1980s, Arjun Chakravarthy was the mastermind behind India’s string of victories in the sport. But just when everything seemed to be going perfectly, his life takes an unexpected turn. Once a one-man army who led his team to victory, Arjun steps away from the game due to personal reasons. What really happened in his life? Did he ever return to the Kabaddi court? These questions are beautifully teased in this gripping teaser.

Vijaya Rama Raju completely immerses himself in the role of Arjun Chakravarthy, delivering a performance that’s both powerfully authentic and emotionally gripping. His physical transformation is nothing short of remarkable — intense, convincing, and utterly transformative.

Director Vikrant Rudra seems to have crafted Arjun Chakravarthy with passion, and it shows in every frame of the teaser. Every emotion strikes a chord with the viewer.

Producer Srini Gubbala appears to have backed this project with great passion – the production values are rich and cinematic. Vignesh Baskaran’s background score and Jagdish Cheekati’s cinematography are top-notch. The teaser gives the experience of watching a large-scale mainstream film.

What’s even more impressive? The film has already won 46 international film awards – a remarkable feat even before its release!

The teaser has amped up the curiosity to watch Arjun Chakravarthy on the big screen.

With all post-production work completed, the film is all set to hit theatres very soon.