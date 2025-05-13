x
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
Home > Movie News

Will Nani take up the Criticism?

Published on May 13, 2025 by nymisha

Will Nani take up the Criticism?

Natural Star Nani emerged as one of the most bankable Tollywood actors. After the pandemic, the actor has done a decent set of films. His non-theatrical market has seen a huge rise while his theatrical market has seen a decline. MCA has been his biggest hit in theatres for years and then came Dasara which made the same money in theatres. But all the rest of the films emerged as cost failures for the distributors involved. His recent film HIT 3 opened with a bang but the film failed to recover the investments in all the territories. Most of the distributors are staring at losses.

Shyam Singha Roy released in 2021 and the film faced the heat through the YS Jagan government apart from the pandemic disturbance. The film was profitable for the producer but the buyers could not recover their investments and they were compensated for the losses. Ante Sundaraniki ended up as a disaster. The film opened well in Nizam and overseas but the film recorded poor numbers in all the other regions. Though Nani is proud of the project, Ante Sundaraniki is a flop in many aspects.

Dasara opened with a bang and the film emerged as the highest grosser among Nani’s films. With multiple parties involved, some of the distributors have recovered their investments after the producer paid the GSTs. The film was a profitable project for the producer. Nani’s class film Hi Nanna opened on a dull note. Nani himself had to take up the film’s theatrical rights due to some reason. The film collected the lowest numbers among the recent films of Nani. Hi Nanna is one of the most watched Nani’s films on Netflix but the theatrical numbers are shockingly low.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram too opened on a strong note but the film did not end up as a remarkable hit for Nani. The distributors lost minor amounts and the film struggled to touch the magical mark in theatres. Same is the case with HIT 3. All the films of Nani are struggling to have a strong and long run in theatres. The discussion has been going on in the circles of Tollywood after the theatrical run of HIT 3 is coming to an end. Nani is yet to respond to the criticism or the complaint about the performance of his films in theatres.

CM Chandrababu On Tribal Employment Rights
Big News: T Series joins Jai Hanuman
