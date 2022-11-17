Will sympathy pay dividends for Chandrababu Naidu?

TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is now asking for a last chance in the 2024 general elections. He told the people at Kurnool the other day that his dream was to develop Andhra Pradesh as a global destination. However, he could not do so as people have fallen to the false promises of Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was ruining the state during the last three years and no development had taken place in the state. On the other hand, he said that the chief minister was draining the exchequer leading the state to the Sri Lanka way.

Emphasising on the need to protect the state and develop it for the future generations to live a happy life, Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the people to give him one last chance in 2024 to develop the state. He also told the people that 2024 would be his last election and wanted people to vote him into power.

He said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party had insulted him and his wife in the Assembly after which he had boycotted the House. He said he would be able to go back to the Assembly only if the TDP is voted to power.

By said that he and his wife were insulted in the Assembly, Chandrababu Naidu tried to get the sympathy of the people for the 2024 general election. But what is important is will the people fall for these sympathy statements!

Chandrababu Naidu could not win the 2004 general elections though there was sympathy for him during that time as the Peoples’ War Group Naxalites have attacked him with massive bomb blast at Alipiri. Though Naidu escaped from the attack, he tried to get some sympathy out of it and had advanced the 2004 general elections.

While Naidu expected sympathy to work for him, the Congress led by Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy had won the election. In fact, at the national level too, the BJP, then ally of the TDP, too had lost this election.

Interestingly, Chandrababu Naidu, in one of the TV reality shows, had admitted that the early polls in the 2004 was a wrong step by him as the Alipiri blast sympathy did not work for him. It is now to be seen if the insult to him and his wife would fetch him votes this time or not!