Worldwide Theatrical Release on Nov14th for Santhana Prapthirasthu

Santhana Prapthirasthu hitting the big screens on November 14th, as the makers officially announce its grand theatrical release. The film, a youthful family entertainer, has been creating waves with its engaging promotional material.

Exploring a socially relevant theme faced by today’s couples, the movie blends laughter, love, and life lessons in a captivating way. With its refreshing storytelling and vibrant music, the film is expected to resonate with both youth and family audiences.

Starring Vikrant and Chandini Chowdary alongside Vennela Kishore, Tharun Bhascker, and Abhinav Gomatam, the movie brings together a powerhouse of talent. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy and produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy, Santhana Prapthirasthu is ready to deliver wholesome entertainment this November.