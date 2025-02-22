Yevade Subrahmanyam Magic Returns

A decade ago, Natural Star Nani’s Yevade Subrahmanyam became a massive hit, captivating audiences with its emotional depth and compelling storytelling. Now, this beloved drama is set for a grand re-release on March 21st, offering fans a chance to relive its cinematic magic once again.

The film also marked the debut of Vijay Deverakonda, who played a pivotal role that left a lasting impression. Directed by Nag Ashwin in his first outing, Yevade Subrahmanyam was produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinemas, and it remains as impactful today as it was at its original release, if not more.

With just one month to go before the re-release, eagerness is building for this timeless classic to once again shine on the big screen.