x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics

YS Sunitha Appeals: “Reopen the Case, Give Us Justice”

Published on August 11, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Countdown to Arrest? Roja in Crosshairs After Vigilance Report on Sports Event
image
Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s Outdated Attempt
image
YS Sunitha Appeals: “Reopen the Case, Give Us Justice”
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Pay under Negotiation
image
A Complete Halt for Tollywood Shoots

YS Sunitha Appeals: “Reopen the Case, Give Us Justice”

Dr. Narreddy Sunitha, daughter of the late YS Vivekananda Reddy, has issued a heartfelt public letter to MPs, MLAs, and MLCs across the country, urging them to press for the reopening of the murder investigation into her father’s death.

In her letter, Sunitha alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy knew about her father’s death well before the news became public. She reminded lawmakers that the CBI had previously informed the Telangana High Court about phone call records showing frequent contact between key accused individuals and YS Avinash Reddy in the crucial hours following the incident. Yet, she expressed deep anguish that the investigation was halted midway without exploring that angle.

“It’s been over six years since my father’s murder, and his soul still struggles for justice,” Sunitha wrote, adding that she continues to fight despite facing harassment and false cases against her. She accused the YSRCP government, formed with her father’s support, of turning against her and creating hurdles for the CBI probe, while protecting the powerful accused.

Sunitha alleged that the real masterminds behind the killing remain untouched, even though some perpetrators have been arrested. She also recalled how her father’s murder was used as a political weapon during the 2019 elections to target the then-ruling TDP, only for the promises of swift justice to fade after Jagan assumed office.

She claimed that the SIT investigation, which had reached a crucial stage, was derailed by political interference. She also accused the YSRCP of initially spreading misinformation through media outlets, claiming Vivekananda Reddy died of a heart attack, and later shifting blame onto the TDP once the truth could no longer be hidden.

According to Sunitha, injuries on her father’s body were hastily bandaged to conceal evidence, and the narrative was manipulated to protect those involved. She said the state police failed to cooperate with the CBI in arresting MP Avinash Reddy, despite mounting evidence.

“This is not just about my father, it’s about truth, justice, and protecting democracy,” she wrote. “On this Raksha Bandhan, I appeal to all people’s representatives to stand with me as a sister seeking your support. The people of Pulivendula want change; they want to see a new Pulivendula free from fear and political control.”

Sunitha ended her letter with a powerful reminder: “I will not stop until those who conspired to kill my father are punished. My fight is not just for my family, it’s for justice itself.”

Next Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s Outdated Attempt Previous Vijay Deverakonda’s Pay under Negotiation
else

TRENDING

image
Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s Outdated Attempt
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Pay under Negotiation
image
A Complete Halt for Tollywood Shoots

Latest

image
Countdown to Arrest? Roja in Crosshairs After Vigilance Report on Sports Event
image
Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s Outdated Attempt
image
YS Sunitha Appeals: “Reopen the Case, Give Us Justice”
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Pay under Negotiation
image
A Complete Halt for Tollywood Shoots

Most Read

image
Countdown to Arrest? Roja in Crosshairs After Vigilance Report on Sports Event
image
YS Sunitha Appeals: “Reopen the Case, Give Us Justice”
image
Rahul Gandhi in tight spot after ECI’s strong reply

Related Articles

Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet