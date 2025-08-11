YS Sunitha Appeals: “Reopen the Case, Give Us Justice”

Dr. Narreddy Sunitha, daughter of the late YS Vivekananda Reddy, has issued a heartfelt public letter to MPs, MLAs, and MLCs across the country, urging them to press for the reopening of the murder investigation into her father’s death.

In her letter, Sunitha alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy knew about her father’s death well before the news became public. She reminded lawmakers that the CBI had previously informed the Telangana High Court about phone call records showing frequent contact between key accused individuals and YS Avinash Reddy in the crucial hours following the incident. Yet, she expressed deep anguish that the investigation was halted midway without exploring that angle.

“It’s been over six years since my father’s murder, and his soul still struggles for justice,” Sunitha wrote, adding that she continues to fight despite facing harassment and false cases against her. She accused the YSRCP government, formed with her father’s support, of turning against her and creating hurdles for the CBI probe, while protecting the powerful accused.

Sunitha alleged that the real masterminds behind the killing remain untouched, even though some perpetrators have been arrested. She also recalled how her father’s murder was used as a political weapon during the 2019 elections to target the then-ruling TDP, only for the promises of swift justice to fade after Jagan assumed office.

She claimed that the SIT investigation, which had reached a crucial stage, was derailed by political interference. She also accused the YSRCP of initially spreading misinformation through media outlets, claiming Vivekananda Reddy died of a heart attack, and later shifting blame onto the TDP once the truth could no longer be hidden.

According to Sunitha, injuries on her father’s body were hastily bandaged to conceal evidence, and the narrative was manipulated to protect those involved. She said the state police failed to cooperate with the CBI in arresting MP Avinash Reddy, despite mounting evidence.

“This is not just about my father, it’s about truth, justice, and protecting democracy,” she wrote. “On this Raksha Bandhan, I appeal to all people’s representatives to stand with me as a sister seeking your support. The people of Pulivendula want change; they want to see a new Pulivendula free from fear and political control.”

Sunitha ended her letter with a powerful reminder: “I will not stop until those who conspired to kill my father are punished. My fight is not just for my family, it’s for justice itself.”