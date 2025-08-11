Vijay Deverakonda’s Pay under Negotiation

Vijay Deverakonda delivered blockbusters like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. These films kept him in demand and several top producers made films with the talented youngster. He was paid a bigger remuneration than many stars and established actors. This is because of his huge non-theatrical market. Till the release of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda’s films bagged Rs 75 crores with the non-theatrical rights for every film. His makers had no problem paying him Rs 25 crores for the actor. But after the actor delivered a series of flops, his non-theatrical market has seen a huge decline.

Kingdom that released recently too is declared as a disappointment. The film opened on a grand note but the numbers have seen a decline. Kingdom is a cost failure for the producers. The makers of his new films are now negotiating on the remuneration of Vijay Deverakonda. The actor has to take a cut in his pay for his upcoming movies considering the business deals and the box-office performance of his recent outings. Mythri Movie Makers has pushed the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie and they are cutting down the budgets including the actor’s remuneration. Dil Raju is also negotiating on Vijay Deverakonda’s remuneration.