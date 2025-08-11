Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s Outdated Attempt

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja’s next outing is Mass Jathara and the shooting formalities are wrapped up. The teaser of the film is out today and it sounds like a regular commercial format masala entertainer. Right from the entertainment to the episodes, everything is outdated and remains flat. Ravi Teja has essayed such roles several times in the past and Sreeleela makes it even more boring. Ravi Teja essays the role of a Railway cop who is involved in others’ work. His character has a backstory that comes with a conflict and narrates the story.

Mass Jathara also has a good amount of action. The cinematography work and the grand production values stand out in the teaser which is predictable and flat. Rajendra Prasad will be seen in a pivotal role. Bhanu Bhogavarapu is making his directorial debut with Mass Jathara and Bheems is the music composer. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Mass Jathara and the film is announced for August 27th release across the globe.