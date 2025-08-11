x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s Outdated Attempt

Published on August 11, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Countdown to Arrest? Roja in Crosshairs After Vigilance Report on Sports Event
image
Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s Outdated Attempt
image
YS Sunitha Appeals: “Reopen the Case, Give Us Justice”
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Pay under Negotiation
image
A Complete Halt for Tollywood Shoots

Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s Outdated Attempt

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja’s next outing is Mass Jathara and the shooting formalities are wrapped up. The teaser of the film is out today and it sounds like a regular commercial format masala entertainer. Right from the entertainment to the episodes, everything is outdated and remains flat. Ravi Teja has essayed such roles several times in the past and Sreeleela makes it even more boring. Ravi Teja essays the role of a Railway cop who is involved in others’ work. His character has a backstory that comes with a conflict and narrates the story.

Mass Jathara also has a good amount of action. The cinematography work and the grand production values stand out in the teaser which is predictable and flat. Rajendra Prasad will be seen in a pivotal role. Bhanu Bhogavarapu is making his directorial debut with Mass Jathara and Bheems is the music composer. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Mass Jathara and the film is announced for August 27th release across the globe.

Next Countdown to Arrest? Roja in Crosshairs After Vigilance Report on Sports Event Previous YS Sunitha Appeals: “Reopen the Case, Give Us Justice”
else

TRENDING

image
Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s Outdated Attempt
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Pay under Negotiation
image
A Complete Halt for Tollywood Shoots

Latest

image
Countdown to Arrest? Roja in Crosshairs After Vigilance Report on Sports Event
image
Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s Outdated Attempt
image
YS Sunitha Appeals: “Reopen the Case, Give Us Justice”
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Pay under Negotiation
image
A Complete Halt for Tollywood Shoots

Most Read

image
Countdown to Arrest? Roja in Crosshairs After Vigilance Report on Sports Event
image
YS Sunitha Appeals: “Reopen the Case, Give Us Justice”
image
Rahul Gandhi in tight spot after ECI’s strong reply

Related Articles

Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet