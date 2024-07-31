x
Politics

YSR Congress exiting from Kuppam, says MLC Srikanth

Published on July 31, 2024

YSR Congress exiting from Kuppam, says MLC Srikanth

TDP MLC and Kuppam incharge, Kancharla Srikanth on Wednesday said that the opposition YSR Congress is exiting from Kuppam Municipality and Kuppam Assembly constituency. He said that over 15 MPTCs and five councilors of Kuppam municipality have joined the ruling TDP in the presence of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

These MPTCs and councilors have come to Amaravati and met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Velagapudi secretariat. They joined the TDP and pledged to work for the TDP in the days to come. Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the MPTCs and the councilors to the TDP.

Later, speaking to the media, Srikanth said that these MPTCs and councilors were attracted to the good work being done by Chandrababu Naidu to the state. He said that they were impressed with the development of Kuppam Assembly constituency.

Also Read : Nara Bhuvaneshwari launched Skill Development Centre in Kuppam

Srikanth said that chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had allocated special funds for the development of Kuppam in just 40 days of coming to power. The Chief Minister had also visited Kuppam after taking oath as the chief minister, they said. They were impressed with the good work being done by Chandrababu Naidu government, he said.

Srikanth further said that more YSR Congress leaders would join the TDP in the days to come. Several YSR Congress leaders and elected members of the local bodies were also in touch with him in Kuppam Assembly constituency, he said.

Also Read : I will born in Kuppam in next birth, says Naidu

He said that the YSR Congress would be washed out of Kuppam Assembly constituency. Chandrababu Naidu would win the next two elections as well, he said. People are not happy with the leadership of YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. They are not happy with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s style of functioning, he said.

Srikanth said the mood of the YSR Congress leaders across the state is the same. They are looking at the TDP and the party would take only genuine leaders and not everyone. If the TDP accepts every leader, the YSR Congress will disappear from state politics, he said.

