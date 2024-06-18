2024 Second Half: A Mad Rush of Releases

2024 is not an exciting year for Telugu film lovers. The industry is yet to deliver a set of super hits and the crucial summer season was badly wasted. June has Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and July has no notable releases. The real festival of releases will start in August. The last five months of the year will have big releases and almost all the actors will test their luck. The films of NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Nani, Ram, Ravi Teja, Naga Chaitanya, Nithiin, Gopichand and others will hit the screens. The bets are big on NTR’s Devara, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule and Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Here is the updated release chart of 2024 second half:

June 27th: Kalki 2898 AD

July 12th: Indian 2

August 15th: Double iSmart

August 29th: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

September 5th: GOAT

September 27th: Devara: Part 1 and Lucky Baskhar

October 10th: Vettaiyan

December 6th: Pushpa 2: The Rule

December 20th: Robinhood

December 21st: Thandel

Yet to be Announced Dates:

Game Changer, Mr Bachchan, Viswam, Thammudu, Kannappa, Vijay Deverakonda’s next, Matka, Kubera, Bachhala Malli, Tyson Naidu, Sharwanand’s Next, Swayambhu.