Dil Raju lost best films in Distribution

Top producer Dil Raju was the first choice when it comes to releasing or promoting small films or films with unique content. A number of producers used to approach him so that Dil Raju will get a good release for them. But things have changed badly this year. Mythri Movie Makers emerged as a major distribution house in no time and they have released several impressive films like Manjummel Boys and Maharaja. UV Creations is closely associated with Dil Raju but they are now offering their films for Mythri. Several upcoming and top producers are now approaching Mythri to release their films on an advance basis. Mythri too has no financial stress and they will make money if the film does well in theatres.

Dil Raju who was the top player seems to have lost the touch in the distribution system. Keeping the real reasons aside, no producer is approaching Dil Raju for releases. After delivering a series of debacles as producer, Dil Raju took a break and he is focused on his upcoming projects as producer. He is lining up new films for 2025 and he is all set to announce new films very soon.