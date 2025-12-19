2025 Disappointed RRR Stars

Tollywood top stars Ram Charan and NTR featured in SS Rajamouli’s last film RRR. NTR managed to release Devara: Part 1 after RRR in the year 2024. Ram Charan did not have any release in 2024 and he managed to release Game Changer early this year. The film directed by Shankar ended up as a massive disappointment and the makers were left in huge losses. The core time of Ram Charan was wasted on this project which was in the making for years.

After Devara, NTR allocated dates for War 2, a pan-Indian film featuring Hrithik Roshan in the other lead role. The spy actioner released in August and the film ended up as a major disappointment. NTR was trolled for picking up this poor Bollywood film. NTR moved on and he started the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s Dragon which will release next year. Ram Charan is shooting for Buchi Babu’s Peddi and the film releases in summer 2026.

For RRR stars Ram Charan and NTR, 2025 is a disappointing year because of Game Changer and War 2.