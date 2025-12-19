Sampoo’s stunning transformation for The Paradise

Natural Star Nani has been choosing interesting and different scripts pushing boundaries of Telugu Cinema, recently. He is starring in a raw period action bloody entertainer, The Paradise. The movie is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on a massive scale like never-seen-before.

Now, the makers have released Sampoornesh Babu’s look from the film as Biryani. The actor has reduced weight to transform into the character. He is playing a pivotal character as a friend of Nani’s Jadal. His character, performance and massy look will change his image as a performer.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for this Pan-India Film which is releasing in eight languages. Already, makers have released highly popular Nani’s first looks as Jadal and Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal as antagonists. The makers are promising a bloody tale of history on Indian screens from 26th March 2026.