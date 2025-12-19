Nara Lokesh Warns Lawbreakers

TDP national general secretary and Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh made it clear that those who violate the law will not be spared. Addressing a meeting of TDP party workers in Rajahmundry on Friday, he said he knows when and how action should be taken and that accountability will be ensured at the right time.

Responding to claims that the Telugu Desam Party would be politically finished, Lokesh expressed strong confidence in the party’s future. He said the party founded by N T Rama Rao would continue to serve the people for another hundred years. He admitted that the party does have one weakness and described it as internal dissatisfaction, which he said must be handled constructively.

Lokesh advised party workers not to distance themselves from their MLAs out of anger. Instead, he urged them to raise issues internally and correct mistakes through dialogue. He described Mangalagiri and Rajahmundry as strongholds of the Telugu Desam Party and said defeating TDP in these constituencies was beyond the capacity of the YSR Congress Party.

Recalling the previous government’s actions, Lokesh said local MLA Adireddy Vasu and his father Adireddy Apparao were jailed and harassed during the YSRCP regime. He also mentioned that MLA Adireddy Bhavani was targeted inside the Assembly and that even his own mother was subjected to humiliation. He added that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was unjustly imprisoned for fifty three days.

Lokesh said he would never forget the support extended by TDP workers in Rajahmundry during that difficult period. He credited the dedication and sacrifices of party workers for the party’s historic victory of one hundred and sixty four seats.

After the meeting, Lokesh felicitated key party workers and accepted petitions from grassroots leaders, reinforcing his message that the party stands with those who stood by it in challenging times.