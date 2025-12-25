x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

2025 is Disastrous for these Tollywood Stars

Published on December 25, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Video: Suman Shetty Exclusive Interview
image
AP Government Reconsiders District Reorganisation After Public Pushback
image
Why Bangladesh’s Unrest Is Turning Into a Strategic Challenge for India
image
Nenu Ready: Havish’s Stylish, Yet Action Ready Look
image
2025 is Disastrous for these Tollywood Stars

2025 is Disastrous for these Tollywood Stars

2025 has delivered many super hits and at the same time, several awaited films ended up as disasters. Actors like Ram Charan, NTR, Ravi Teja, Nithiin, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Kalyanram, Bellamkonda Srinivas, Ram and Allari Naresh delivered disasters. Ram Charan started off 2025 with Game Changer and the film ended up as one of the biggest flops of Telugu cinema. NTR pinned big hopes on his Bollywood debut War 2 but the film ended up as a massive debacle. Ravi Teja tested his luck with Mass Jathara but his flop streak continued. He has pinned all his hopes on Bharta Mahasayulaku Wignyapti.

Nithiin had a nightmare in 2025. His films Robinhood and Thammudu ended up as massive disasters at the box-office. Vishwak Sen tested his luck with Laila and got brutally trolled. Siddhu Jonnalagadda delivered two disasters like Jack and Telusu Kada. Ram’s Andhra King Taluka received decent response but the film failed to register decent openings and a good box-office run. Bellamkonda Srinivas’ Bhairavam ended up as a flop while his other film Kishkindapuri was decent. Kalyanram’s Arjun Son of Vyjayanth is a disaster. Anushka’s Ghaati failed to impress the audience. Allari Naresh’s 12A Railway Colony is a disaster.

Balakrishna and Boyapati’s fourth combo film Akhanda 2 failed to live up to the expectations and the distributors are staring at big losses. Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a disaster while OG ended up as the career biggest hit of the actor. Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba is a flop while K Ramp ended up as the Diwali winner. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom had a decent weekend but the film ended up as a cost failure. Hope all these actors will bounce back in 2026 with their upcoming projects.

Next Nenu Ready: Havish’s Stylish, Yet Action Ready Look Previous Champion Movie Review
else

TRENDING

image
Nenu Ready: Havish’s Stylish, Yet Action Ready Look
image
2025 is Disastrous for these Tollywood Stars
image
Raja Saab had a Lucky Escape in December

Latest

image
Video: Suman Shetty Exclusive Interview
image
AP Government Reconsiders District Reorganisation After Public Pushback
image
Why Bangladesh’s Unrest Is Turning Into a Strategic Challenge for India
image
Nenu Ready: Havish’s Stylish, Yet Action Ready Look
image
2025 is Disastrous for these Tollywood Stars

Most Read

image
AP Government Reconsiders District Reorganisation After Public Pushback
image
Why Bangladesh’s Unrest Is Turning Into a Strategic Challenge for India
image
Who Proved to Be the Smartest Politician in Andhra Pradesh in 2025?

Related Articles

Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet