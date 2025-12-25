2025 is Disastrous for these Tollywood Stars

2025 has delivered many super hits and at the same time, several awaited films ended up as disasters. Actors like Ram Charan, NTR, Ravi Teja, Nithiin, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Kalyanram, Bellamkonda Srinivas, Ram and Allari Naresh delivered disasters. Ram Charan started off 2025 with Game Changer and the film ended up as one of the biggest flops of Telugu cinema. NTR pinned big hopes on his Bollywood debut War 2 but the film ended up as a massive debacle. Ravi Teja tested his luck with Mass Jathara but his flop streak continued. He has pinned all his hopes on Bharta Mahasayulaku Wignyapti.

Nithiin had a nightmare in 2025. His films Robinhood and Thammudu ended up as massive disasters at the box-office. Vishwak Sen tested his luck with Laila and got brutally trolled. Siddhu Jonnalagadda delivered two disasters like Jack and Telusu Kada. Ram’s Andhra King Taluka received decent response but the film failed to register decent openings and a good box-office run. Bellamkonda Srinivas’ Bhairavam ended up as a flop while his other film Kishkindapuri was decent. Kalyanram’s Arjun Son of Vyjayanth is a disaster. Anushka’s Ghaati failed to impress the audience. Allari Naresh’s 12A Railway Colony is a disaster.

Balakrishna and Boyapati’s fourth combo film Akhanda 2 failed to live up to the expectations and the distributors are staring at big losses. Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a disaster while OG ended up as the career biggest hit of the actor. Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba is a flop while K Ramp ended up as the Diwali winner. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom had a decent weekend but the film ended up as a cost failure. Hope all these actors will bounce back in 2026 with their upcoming projects.