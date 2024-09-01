35 Trailer: Realistic Emotional Tale

After C/O Kancharapalem, Suresh Productions and Rana Daggubati are supporting one more small film titled 35. The film has Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, Arundev, Bhagyaraj and Gowthami in the lead roles. The trailer of 35 is impressive and has a strong emotional drama. The film happens in Tirupati and it narrates the struggle of a young kid who is poor in maths and the story happens in a middle class family. 35 also has parallel stories which are not related to each other. Priyadarshi plays the role of a maths teacher who narrates the facts of the current education system in the country. 35 trailer hints of a realistic and emotional family drama.

Nandakishore is the director and Srujan Yrabolu, Siddharth Rallapalli are the producers. Vivek Sagar’s background score in the trailer should have a special mention and Niketh Bommi’s cinematography work has to be appreciated. The film releases on September 6th in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The team is planning special premieres across the Telugu states.