Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
35 Trailer: Realistic Emotional Tale

Published on September 1, 2024 by ratnasri

35 Trailer: Realistic Emotional Tale

After C/O Kancharapalem, Suresh Productions and Rana Daggubati are supporting one more small film titled 35. The film has Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, Arundev, Bhagyaraj and Gowthami in the lead roles. The trailer of 35 is impressive and has a strong emotional drama. The film happens in Tirupati and it narrates the struggle of a young kid who is poor in maths and the story happens in a middle class family. 35 also has parallel stories which are not related to each other. Priyadarshi plays the role of a maths teacher who narrates the facts of the current education system in the country. 35 trailer hints of a realistic and emotional family drama.

Nandakishore is the director and Srujan Yrabolu, Siddharth Rallapalli are the producers. Vivek Sagar’s background score in the trailer should have a special mention and Niketh Bommi’s cinematography work has to be appreciated. The film releases on September 6th in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The team is planning special premieres across the Telugu states.

