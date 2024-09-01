x
Home > Politics

Heavy rains: CM orders officials not to take leave

Published on September 1, 2024

Heavy rains: CM orders officials not to take leave

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials not to take leave, as heavy rains are lashing out Telangana, with many areas witnessing heavy floods. He also instructed officials who are on leave to immediately join the duty, to address rain related emergencies.

The length and breadth of Telangana is witnessing heavy rains, with many low lying areas getting submerged, raising warning bells about the safety of people. Especially disturbing reports are emerging from places like Kodad, Suryapet, Miryalguda, Khammam, Madhira, Mahabubabad and others.

Two deaths were reported from Kodad, as two people got washed away in heavy floods, losing lives. Several areas in Kodad have been flooded, raising concerns over the safety of residents.

Due to heavy rains, even transport network has been thrown out of gear in the state. Railway tracks have been damaged due to heavy rains in Mahabubabad district, halting several important train services.

Even many highways have been witnessing rain havoc, making it difficult to pass through. Several parts of Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway have been flooded. To prevent untoward incidents, police have been diverting traffic on the highway.

As rain related emergencies are set to rise, CM has put official machinery on high alert.

CM held a review to assess the ground level situation across districts in the state. He directed officials to assess the rain condition on an hourly basis and move people from low lying areas to safer places wherever needed. He urged people to stay cautious and seek help from officials if needed.

Dnr

