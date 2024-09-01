x
IPS in Trouble With Jethwani Case

Published on September 1, 2024 by ratnasri

IPS in Trouble With Jethwani Case

After the entire conspiracy related to Bollywood actress Jethwani has been exposed, AP police landed in deep trouble. During the regime of YSRCP rule, the AP cops ended up having connections with Mumbai mafia.

Police themselves have created forged documents related to Vidyasagar. He himself testified that the he doesn’t know Jethwani and no land was kept for sale. The writer who prepared the documents also told that the documents were prepared by threatening him. This means that the entire was framed on Jethwani.

Even before the case was registered before Vishal Gunni, the AP police team has reached Mumbai. They conducted reckki around her house and kidnapped her family. Luxury cars and hotels have been booked for their stay as well. Police have managed to keep secrecy even about the court remand.

This reveals that how Andhra Pradesh police under the influence of YSRCP leaders have completely misused power. Public demand suspension on such type of criminal cops who are involved in such activities. All sixteen officials who are involved in this conspiracy are said to face harsh punishment, this is only to make it as a point that no police official, even higher rank police should think before commuting crime activities in future.

-Sanyogita

