Nara Lokesh visits rain affected areas in Mangalagiri

IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh visited rain affected areas in Mangalagiri on Sunday. As incessant rains are playing havoc with lives of people in Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh inspected the ground level situation in his constituency.

The young Minister visited Nulakapeta Quarry area in Tadepalli, Ratnala Cheruvu in Mangalagiri, DD Nagar, China Kakani and other areas to assess the flood situation.

After speaking to the local people about the present situation, Nara Lokesh ordered officials to be alert and take up rescue works wherever necessary. Nara Lokesh urged people in low lying areas to keep a track on the flood level and move to safer places if necessary. He instructed them to stay indoors and avoid venturing out in heavy rains.

IT and HRD Minister assured all the necessary assistance for Mangalagiri people to face rain related emergencies. Speaking to his constituents, Nara Lokesh said that, along with officials and Mangalagiri TDP cadres, his office will be available round the clock to address rain related problems.

Dnr