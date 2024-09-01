x
Home > Politics

Roja to Continue in YSRCP

Published on September 1, 2024 by ratnasri

Roja to Continue in YSRCP

After several leaders started leaving YSRCP, there were speculations that former YSRCP MLA Roja would also leave the party and join Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party in Chennai. Even at the Tadepalli camp office, people believed that Roja was leaving the party.

However, Roja dispelled these rumors. She interacted with the media after taking Lord Venkateswara Swami’s darshan at Tirumala. She clarified that she would not leave the party for any reason and would remain a follower of YS Jagan.

In fact, no political party in Andhra Pradesh is likely to welcome Roja because of her past political statements about Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. The only option for her would have been to leave Andhra Pradesh and join Vijay’s new party in Tamil Nadu. But Roja is not interested in leaving Andhra Pradesh. Roja lost her seat by a 40,000 vote margin, reportedly due to her attitude in YSRCP government.

There is also strong speculation that Vijay was not favorable to welcoming her, which may have contributed to her decision to remain in AP. Whatever the case, Roja has decided to continue in YSRCP.

-Sanyogita

