Rajinikanth’s wishes to Balakrishna

Published on September 1, 2024 by ratnasri

Rajinikanth’s wishes to Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna completed 50 years in Telugu cinema and a grand Golden Jubilee Celebrations are planned today in Hyderabad. Several top actors of Telugu cinema are expected to attend the event and they will felicitate Balakrishna. Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth took to his social media page to wish and appreciate Balakrishna for his contribution. “Action King!Collection King!Dialogue Delivery King! My lovely brother Balayya has completed 50yrs in the cinema industry and still going strong. A great achievement! My hearty congratulations to him and I wish him peace of mind, good health and happiness all his life. God Bless” posted Rajinikanth on his official page.

Rajinikanth shares a great bonding with all the actors and he always appreciates or congratulates the actors on an open note. Balakrishna is quite busy with his 109th film which is yet to be titled. Bobby Kolli is the director and the film is expected to hit the screens during Sankranthi next year. Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna will make his acting debut this year and the announcement will be made on September 6th. Prasanth Varma will direct this fantasy film.

