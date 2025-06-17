A Crucial week for Indian Box-office

Tollywood has been literally in a struggling phase as there are no proper releases in theatres. June too opened on a dull note and with Hari Hara Veera Mallu being postponed, the audience are waiting for a proper film. After years, Sekhar Kammula is back and this time with an action drama. Kubera has Dhanush and Nagarjuna playing the lead roles. The film is a big bet for everyone and Kubera will have a pan-Indian release.

Kubera will open on a super strong note in Telugu states and Tamil Nadu along with overseas. The film’s box-office numbers across North India will depend completely on word of mouth. Bollywood too is in a struggling phase and Aamir Khan is returning back with Sitaare Zameen Par. The film too is releasing this Friday. The film is a crucial one for the Hindi film industry along with Aamir Khan. The expectations are big on this social drama. Mythri Movie Makers has produced a small film titled 8 Vasanthalu and the film too releases this Friday. This week is crucial for Indian cinema with crucial releases like Sitaare Zameen Par and Kubera.