x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
View all stories
Home > Movie News

A Crucial week for Indian Box-office

Published on June 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kuberaa advance bookings take a flying start
image
A Crucial week for Indian Box-office
image
Bitter Experience for Tom Cruise
image
Supreme Court orders Thug Life Release in Karnataka
image
Bollywood Music Label shocks Raja Saab Team

A Crucial week for Indian Box-office

Tollywood has been literally in a struggling phase as there are no proper releases in theatres. June too opened on a dull note and with Hari Hara Veera Mallu being postponed, the audience are waiting for a proper film. After years, Sekhar Kammula is back and this time with an action drama. Kubera has Dhanush and Nagarjuna playing the lead roles. The film is a big bet for everyone and Kubera will have a pan-Indian release.

Kubera will open on a super strong note in Telugu states and Tamil Nadu along with overseas. The film’s box-office numbers across North India will depend completely on word of mouth. Bollywood too is in a struggling phase and Aamir Khan is returning back with Sitaare Zameen Par. The film too is releasing this Friday. The film is a crucial one for the Hindi film industry along with Aamir Khan. The expectations are big on this social drama. Mythri Movie Makers has produced a small film titled 8 Vasanthalu and the film too releases this Friday. This week is crucial for Indian cinema with crucial releases like Sitaare Zameen Par and Kubera.

Next Kuberaa advance bookings take a flying start Previous Bitter Experience for Tom Cruise
else

TRENDING

image
Kuberaa advance bookings take a flying start
image
A Crucial week for Indian Box-office
image
Bitter Experience for Tom Cruise

Latest

image
Kuberaa advance bookings take a flying start
image
A Crucial week for Indian Box-office
image
Bitter Experience for Tom Cruise
image
Supreme Court orders Thug Life Release in Karnataka
image
Bollywood Music Label shocks Raja Saab Team

Most Read

image
Chandrababu’s Serious Warning To YSRCP
image
Is Chandrababu Destroying Lokesh’s Career?
image
Ram Mohan Naidu having a tough time

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr