A Packed 2025 for Sithara Entertainments

S Naga Vamsi, the young Tollywood producer has delivered super hits like Tillu Square, MAD and Lucky Baskhar last year. 2025 started with a bang for Sithara Entertainments as Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj has been declared as a blockbuster. He is said to have a strong line up of releases in 2025. Here is the list:

MAD Square: After the super success of MAD, the sequel titled MAD Square is in making and the film will hit the screens before summer this year.

Magic: It is a musical attempt with new faces and Anirudh is composing the music. Gowtam Tinnanuri directed this small budget attempt and Magic releases in summer.

VD12: Vijay Deverakonda is teaming up with Gowtam Tinnanuri for an action drama and it is yet to be titled. It is an expensive film which will be made in two parts. The first one is expected to release in summer.

Mass Jathara: Ravi Teja’s 75th film is Mass Jathara and it marks the directorial debut of writer Bhanu Bhogavarapu. The film is aimed for summer 2025 release.

Anaganaga Oka Roju: Naveen Polishetty is making his comeback with one more hilarious entertainer titled Anaganaga Oka Roju. The film is expected to release later this year.

Allari Naresh’s Film: Allari Naresh is shooting for his 63rd film and it will release this year.

Ashok Galla’s Film: Young actor Ashok Galla’s next film is produced by Sithara Entertainments. A major portion of the shoot happens in the USA. The film will release this year.