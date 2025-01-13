x
Home > Movie News

Blockbuster duo to Reunite again

Published on January 13, 2025 by nymisha

Blockbuster duo to Reunite again

Vetrimaaran is the most critically acclaimed director of Tamil cinema and he has delivered cult films. His films have fans across the Telugu states. In the past there were speculations that Vetrimaaran will direct NTR soon but the project did not materialize. His recent film Viduthalai Part 2 released during Christmas and completed a run of 25 days. Vetrimaaran is all set to reunite with top actor Dhanush soon and the announcement was made today.

The duo delivered super hits like Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai and Asuran in the past. They are all set to team up for the fifth time very soon. RS Infotainment will produce this film which will be made on a lavish scale. This makes it clear that Vaadi Vasal to be directed by Vetrimaaran is delayed again. Dhanush has several films lined up and he will take up Vetrimaaran’s film after completing his current projects.

