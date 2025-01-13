x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sharwa 37 First Look: NBK and Ram Charan to Release

Published on January 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sharwa 37 First Look: NBK and Ram Charan to Release
image
A Packed 2025 for Sithara Entertainments
image
Blockbuster duo to Reunite again
image
Nandamuri fans laud Thaman
image
Director’s Intentional Comments Spark Publicity but Fail to Generate Movie Interest

Sharwa 37 First Look: NBK and Ram Charan to Release

Charming Star Sharwanand is shooting for a rom com directed by Samajavaragamana fame Ram Abbaraju. The film is under shooting mode and it is expected to release during summer this year. On the eve of Sankranthi, the makers have decided to unveil the first look and the title of the film tomorrow. Two top Tollywood stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ram Charan will unveil the first look and the title of the film. Nari Nari Naduma Murari is the title speculated for the film and it also happens to be the title of Balakrishna’s yesteryear super hit movie.

Agent fame Sakshi Vaidya is the leading lady in Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music director. A major portion of the shoot has been wrapped up. AK Entertainments is producing Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Sharwanand is also shooting for a sports drama and the film too releases this year.

Previous A Packed 2025 for Sithara Entertainments
else

TRENDING

image
Sharwa 37 First Look: NBK and Ram Charan to Release
image
A Packed 2025 for Sithara Entertainments
image
Blockbuster duo to Reunite again

Latest

image
Sharwa 37 First Look: NBK and Ram Charan to Release
image
A Packed 2025 for Sithara Entertainments
image
Blockbuster duo to Reunite again
image
Nandamuri fans laud Thaman
image
Director’s Intentional Comments Spark Publicity but Fail to Generate Movie Interest

Most Read

image
“Won’t Spare Anyone, Including Officials” – BRS MLA
image
Former CM’s sensational comments on politics:
image
Revanth Reddy stresses on the need for student politics

Related Articles

Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow