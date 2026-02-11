Ajith’s Remuneration shocks Tamil Cinema

Tamil actor Ajith is one of the highest paid actors in Tamil Nadu. He is competing with Vijay in remunerati and box-office numbers. There are frequent fan wars between Ajith’s fans and Vijay’s fans. Ajith has hiked his fee several times in the recent years. All his recent films fell short of expectations. There are no blockbuster films reported in the recent years and he delivered a couple of average films and his producers struggled hard to recover their money invested.

Ajith has been in talks with Adhik Ravichandran for a film and this is their immediate film after Good Bad Ugly. The film was planned to roll this year and the film changed several hands. This is because of the big remuneration quoted by Ajith. The actor is demanding Rs 165 crores as fee for the film and several producers have taken an exit from the film. Recently, Telugu producer Anil Sunkara was interested to join the film. But the financials on paper sounded quite risky for him and he decided to walk out from the film. Adhik Ravichandran is ready with the script and Ajith has to cut down his fee if he wishes to start this project.