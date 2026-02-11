x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ajith’s Remuneration shocks Tamil Cinema

Published on February 11, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions
image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Arjun’s Heartfelt Acknowledgment Of His AD
image
Quick Decisions Strong Impact Pawan Kalyan’s Direct Governance Model
image
Dhurandhar sets New Benchmarks on Netflix

Ajith’s Remuneration shocks Tamil Cinema

Tamil actor Ajith is one of the highest paid actors in Tamil Nadu. He is competing with Vijay in remunerati and box-office numbers. There are frequent fan wars between Ajith’s fans and Vijay’s fans. Ajith has hiked his fee several times in the recent years. All his recent films fell short of expectations. There are no blockbuster films reported in the recent years and he delivered a couple of average films and his producers struggled hard to recover their money invested.

Ajith has been in talks with Adhik Ravichandran for a film and this is their immediate film after Good Bad Ugly. The film was planned to roll this year and the film changed several hands. This is because of the big remuneration quoted by Ajith. The actor is demanding Rs 165 crores as fee for the film and several producers have taken an exit from the film. Recently, Telugu producer Anil Sunkara was interested to join the film. But the financials on paper sounded quite risky for him and he decided to walk out from the film. Adhik Ravichandran is ready with the script and Ajith has to cut down his fee if he wishes to start this project.

Next Swayambhu is larger-than-life yet realistic – Nikhil Previous Photos: Swayambhu Movie Teaser Launch
else

TRENDING

image
Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions
image
Arjun’s Heartfelt Acknowledgment Of His AD
image
Dhurandhar sets New Benchmarks on Netflix

Latest

image
Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions
image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Arjun’s Heartfelt Acknowledgment Of His AD
image
Quick Decisions Strong Impact Pawan Kalyan’s Direct Governance Model
image
Dhurandhar sets New Benchmarks on Netflix

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Quick Decisions Strong Impact Pawan Kalyan’s Direct Governance Model
image
YSRCP’s Assembly Strategy: A Moment That Demands Political Maturity

Related Articles

Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet