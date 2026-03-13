x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh

Published on March 13, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Video : Actress Raashii Khanna Exclusive Interview
image
Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
UBS: A Test for Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom
image
Indian 3: Will Shankar land into Legal Trouble?
image
Rajendra Prasad: Regrets and Apologies

Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh

Alekhya Reddy, the wife of the late Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, has sparked fresh political discussion after her recent interview. Her remarks about politics and her family background have led to speculation about whether she might enter public life in the future.

Speaking in the interview, Alekhya opened up about her family’s long association with politics. She explained that politics was always present in her family environment. Her grandfather worked with the Congress party and was known to be close to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. She also mentioned that her uncle once contested elections on a Telugu Desam Party ticket.

Alekhya revealed that she grew up spending a lot of time with the family of Vijayasai Reddy and shares a close bond with them. Because politics was such a big part of family life, she said many elders were often busy with political responsibilities and had little time for family.

She also shared a personal memory related to her husband. When Taraka Ratna once spoke about entering politics, Alekhya said she discouraged the idea. She felt political life demanded too many sacrifices, and she did not want that for their family.

The death of Taraka Ratna was a huge emotional loss for the family. Since then Alekhya has been quite active on social media. She often shares memories of her husband and moments from her life with her children. Over time she has gained a larger public following.

During the interview, Alekhya said she has not seriously considered politics so far. At the same time, she did not completely rule it out. She said life sometimes moves in unexpected directions, and she might step into politics if circumstances lead her there.

Her statement has now raised an obvious question. If Alekhya decides to enter politics, which party will she choose?

The situation is interesting because she has connections with leaders from different political backgrounds. Vijayasai Reddy has been one of the people who stood by the family after Taraka Ratna’s passing. On the other hand, Nandamuri Balakrishna, a senior leader in the Telugu Desam Party, has also been a strong support to the family.

Because of these connections, there is growing curiosity about the direction Alekhya Reddy might take. Another question being discussed is whether her political journey, if it begins, will start in Andhra Pradesh or in Telangana. For now, Alekhya says she has not decided anything yet. Still, her words have been enough to spark conversations across political circles.

Next Video : Actress Raashii Khanna Exclusive Interview Previous UBS: A Test for Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom
else

TRENDING

image
UBS: A Test for Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom
image
Indian 3: Will Shankar land into Legal Trouble?
image
Rajendra Prasad: Regrets and Apologies

Latest

image
Video : Actress Raashii Khanna Exclusive Interview
image
Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
UBS: A Test for Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom
image
Indian 3: Will Shankar land into Legal Trouble?
image
Rajendra Prasad: Regrets and Apologies

Most Read

image
Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Gag on Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Debate
image
Iran-Israel War: One More Worry for the Common Man After LPG Crisis

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event