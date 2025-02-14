All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans

On Friday, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar officially merged in India, launching the new JioHotstar app for both current and prospective users of these services within the country. JioHotstar essentially brings together the content and programs that users were watching on these platforms, now available under a single platform. This merger represents a major advancement in the video streaming industry, and it is natural for individuals to have questions regarding their existing subscriptions and the finances they have invested in them. Current users of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema will retain their existing subscriptions until they naturally conclude. For example, if you have a Hotstar subscription valid until April 2025, it will continue without changes. Conversely, subscribers who have paid for JioCinema are receiving a three-month extension on their current plan of Rs 29 per month, a fact we have independently confirmed across various accounts. The new service will introduce subscription options starting at Rs 149 for three months for those choosing the mobile-only plan with advertisements. This particular plan is limited to one device, while there is also a Rs 499 option for a 12-month subscription at the same level.

The promising news is that JioHotstar subscription rates also begin at Rs 149 for 3 months (mobile-only), applicable to both new and existing users. The distinction lies in the fact that new subscribers are required to make payment upfront, whereas current users can update or renew their subscriptions when their current plans come to an end. The upcoming entertainment service will feature recommendations generated by artificial intelligence and will support streaming in more than 19 languages. This platform will deliver AI-enhanced suggestions for films and series tailored to individual user behaviors and choices. In August 2024, the merger between Disney Star and Reliance Industries received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), resulting in a transaction valued at $8.5 billion, thus creating the largest media conglomerate in India.