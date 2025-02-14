x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans

Published on February 14, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt to team up?
image
All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans
image
Vallabhaneni Vamsi Accused of Looting ₹195 Crore
image
Vishwak Sen’s Laila Movie Review
image
RRR Custodial Torture Case: High Court Rejects Bail Plea

All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans

On Friday, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar officially merged in India, launching the new JioHotstar app for both current and prospective users of these services within the country. JioHotstar essentially brings together the content and programs that users were watching on these platforms, now available under a single platform. This merger represents a major advancement in the video streaming industry, and it is natural for individuals to have questions regarding their existing subscriptions and the finances they have invested in them. Current users of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema will retain their existing subscriptions until they naturally conclude. For example, if you have a Hotstar subscription valid until April 2025, it will continue without changes. Conversely, subscribers who have paid for JioCinema are receiving a three-month extension on their current plan of Rs 29 per month, a fact we have independently confirmed across various accounts. The new service will introduce subscription options starting at Rs 149 for three months for those choosing the mobile-only plan with advertisements. This particular plan is limited to one device, while there is also a Rs 499 option for a 12-month subscription at the same level.

The promising news is that JioHotstar subscription rates also begin at Rs 149 for 3 months (mobile-only), applicable to both new and existing users. The distinction lies in the fact that new subscribers are required to make payment upfront, whereas current users can update or renew their subscriptions when their current plans come to an end. The upcoming entertainment service will feature recommendations generated by artificial intelligence and will support streaming in more than 19 languages. This platform will deliver AI-enhanced suggestions for films and series tailored to individual user behaviors and choices. In August 2024, the merger between Disney Star and Reliance Industries received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), resulting in a transaction valued at $8.5 billion, thus creating the largest media conglomerate in India.

Next Buzz: Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt to team up? Previous Vallabhaneni Vamsi Accused of Looting ₹195 Crore
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt to team up?
image
All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans
image
Three Films of Nani Pushed

Latest

image
Buzz: Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt to team up?
image
All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans
image
Vallabhaneni Vamsi Accused of Looting ₹195 Crore
image
Vishwak Sen’s Laila Movie Review
image
RRR Custodial Torture Case: High Court Rejects Bail Plea

Most Read

image
Vallabhaneni Vamsi Accused of Looting ₹195 Crore
image
RRR Custodial Torture Case: High Court Rejects Bail Plea
image
GBS Cases in Andhra Pradesh: Government on High Alert

Related Articles

Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025