Home > Movie News

Buzz: Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt to team up?

Published on February 14, 2025 by nymisha

Ranbir Kapoor launches his Lifestyle Brand Arks
All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans
Vallabhaneni Vamsi Accused of Looting ₹195 Crore
Vishwak Sen’s Laila Movie Review

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. She is currently busy filming for Love and War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alia has dedicated over 200 days to work on this project and it is expected to be completed by October 2025. Alia is in advanced discussions with National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin to collaborate for a film. The details about the genre and other aspects are being kept under wraps. Nag Ashwin is working on a script and it would suit Alia. Alia is said to be excited to work with Nag Ashwin and the talks are on.

The talks between Alia Bhatt and Nag Ashwin are in advanced stages. Nag Ashwin plans to start his next film in November and complete it at a fast pace as he has Kalki 2898 AD sequel in hand. The teams are working out the logistics, including the modalities and timelines, before finalizing the paperwork. Alia was previously considering a romantic film titled Housewife with director Abhishek Pathak but that project is no longer happening. Instead, Alia is now strongly considering collaborating with Nag Ashwin for her next project after Love and War.

