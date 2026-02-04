Allari Naresh and Nara Rohit to Team Up

Comic actor Allari Naresh and Sensible actor Nara Rohit are all set to team up for a project very soon. Venkatesh Nimmalapudi who made his directorial debut with Nara Rohit’s recent film Sundarakanda will direct the film. The discussions are currently going on and things will get finalized very soon. The film is said to be a hilarious entertainer. Harish Peddi who last co-produced films with Sahu Garapati will produce this project and an official announcement will be made very soon.

Nara Rohit hasn’t signed any new film after Sundarakanda. Allari Naresh has several films lined up and are in shooting mode. He completed the shoot of Alcohol and the film is due for summer release.