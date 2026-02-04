x
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Home > Movie News

Allari Naresh and Nara Rohit to Team Up

Published on February 4, 2026 by swathy

Comic actor Allari Naresh and Sensible actor Nara Rohit are all set to team up for a project very soon. Venkatesh Nimmalapudi who made his directorial debut with Nara Rohit’s recent film Sundarakanda will direct the film. The discussions are currently going on and things will get finalized very soon. The film is said to be a hilarious entertainer. Harish Peddi who last co-produced films with Sahu Garapati will produce this project and an official announcement will be made very soon.

Nara Rohit hasn’t signed any new film after Sundarakanda. Allari Naresh has several films lined up and are in shooting mode. He completed the shoot of Alcohol and the film is due for summer release.

