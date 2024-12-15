Allu Arjun and family meet Megastar Chiranjeevi

Icon Star Allu Arjun has been arrested recently in the Sandhya theatre stampede case and he is out on bail. He spent a night in the Chanchalguda Central Prison and he was released yesterday morning. Almost all the actors, directors, producers and others from Telugu cinema paid their visit to Allu Arjun. Bunny along with his entire family paid his visit to the residence of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Allu Arjun drove his car and seated are his wife and kids. Allu Aravind and his family too were present in Chiranjeevi’s residence.

Reports said that Pawan Kalyan along with Trivikram will visit Allu Arjun today but Pawan returned back to Vijayawada in a special flight this morning. He is visit with the planned development activities in the capital region on Sunday. Allu Arjun thanked his fans for their support and he announced that he would stand as support of Revathi’s family. Revathi passed away in the stampede and her son is currently recovering in a private hospital.