Amaravati Capital Construction Accelerates with Key Project Approvals

Another step forward has been taken in achieving the Swarnandhra Vision 2047, as Andhra Pradesh’s capital, Amaravati is gaining momentum in its reconstruction efforts. The CRDA has given green signal for the Assembly and High Court building construction tenders. At the 46th CRDA meeting chaired by CM Chandrababu Naidu, several crucial decisions were made, including granting powers to the CRDA Commissioner for fund mobilization.

Amaravati is being developed as an international capital with impressive structures. The new AP Assembly will be built across 11.22 lakh square feet in a T-shape design, featuring three floors with a height of 250 feet. The AP High Court will stand as a highlight of Amaravati with seven floors spanning 20.32 lakh square feet.

After the new government came, Amaravati development picked up speed. A new 27 km railway line from Errupalem to Namburu and a 3.2 km bridge over the Krishna River are planned. Tenders will be called soon under the EPC method. The track may cost ₹450 crore and the bridge ₹350 crore. CM Chandrababu wants the work done in 2 years, though the railway department says the bridge may take 3 years. A special railway station will be built in Amaravati. But the Amaravati–Namburu line may be delayed as some farmers in Tadikonda are not ready to give land. Officials are trying to solve the issue.

The alliance government is moving forward with a target to complete key constructions in the capital by 2028. Agreements have already been made with several organizations for funding, and the Cabinet has approved capital works worth 40,000 crore rupees.

Prime Minister Modi and CM Chandrababu Naidu had laid the foundation stone for Amaravati on October 22, 2015, during Vijayadashami. Now, the same duo is preparing to restart the capital’s construction works. The government is planning to have the Prime Minister inaugurate development projects worth one lakh crore across the state, including the capital.

The AP government is not only focused on building a magnificent capital but also aims to develop the surrounding villages that donated thousands of acres of land for the capital. The CRDA is moving forward with a solid plan to improve infrastructure in these areas.