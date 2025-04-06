Telangana Government Takes Action Against Fake News on HCU Lands

The Telangana government has become seriously concerned about misleading propaganda spreading on social media regarding Hyderabad University lands. Officials have decided to take legal action against those creating artificial intelligence-generated fake content that has fueled unnecessary controversy.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with officials regarding court cases related to Kancha Gachibowli lands. Officials informed the CM that Survey Number 25 lands have been used for various development projects over the past 25 years without any controversy, including ISB, Gachibowli Stadium, IT buildings, residential apartments, and HSU buildings.

During the meeting, they discussed why developing 400 acres of government land in the same survey number has suddenly become controversial. Officials explained that AI-generated fake content showing crying peacocks and injured deer near bulldozers was widely circulated, with prominent individuals unknowingly sharing these manipulated videos and photos.

Meanwhile, Congress state affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan visited Hyderabad and met with the NSUI wing of Central University to gather opinions. She also met with ministerial committee members and emphasized that the party aims to resolve the dispute without causing harm to anyone. Natarajan stressed that Congress is committed to environmental protection and finding a middle path through discussions.