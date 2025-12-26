AMB Cinemas Bengaluru all set for Launch

AMB Cinemas is a sensation in Hyderabad. It is the first preference for movie lovers and Tollywood celebrities. Superstar Mahesh Babu and Asian Cinemas are in collaboration in this project. The second venture of AMB Cinemas is all set for launch in Bengaluru. Though the plans were to launch the grand multiplex in December, the plans got delayed.

AMB Cinemas Bengaluru will be inaugurated in a grand manner on January 3rd. The multiplex will operate on a full-fledged note from January 9th with Prabhas’ Raja Saab and other Sankranthi releases. Asian Cinemas and Mahesh Babu have invested a bomb on the multiplex. The iconic Kapali Theatre in Bengaluru’s Gandhi Nagar is transformed into AMB Cinemas.