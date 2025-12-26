Grand Celebration for Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Raja Saab is the next release of Prabhas and the film is slated for January 9th release. The team is making grand arrangements for the pre-release event of Raja Saab. The event will take place on January 27th in Kaithalapur Grounds in Hyderabad. Prabhas along with the entire team of Raja Saab will attend the event. This would be the only event from the team. Prabhas will be busy with the shoot of Spirit and he will jet off to Europe before the release of Raja Saab and the team has decided to complete the event in advance.

On the other side, the censor formalities of Raja Saab have been completed recently and the post-production works are in the final stages. Maruthi is the director of this horror comedy. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are the heroines in Raja Saab. Thaman is the music composer and People Media Factory are the producers of Raja Saab. The film is made on a record budget and the expectations are big on the film.