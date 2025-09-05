Ambati Rambabu Drowning in Scandals, Vigilance Probe Closes In

Almost every YSRCP leader is involved in one or the other corruption scandals, and now the spotlight has firmly shifted to former minister Ambati Rambabu. His long list of alleged scams is finally catching up with him as vigilance officials step in to probe his murky past.

During his tenure, Rambabu is said to have mastered the art of making money from every possible scheme. In the Jagananna housing colonies, he allegedly bought land for ₹10 lakh per acre and sold it back to the government for ₹30 lakh, siphoning off crores meant for the poor. Real estate developers accuse him of demanding ₹5 lakh per acre for land conversion, while complaints also link him to bribery in power plant postings.

His greed, however, did not stop there. Rambabu’s aides reportedly diverted ration rice worth hundreds of crores through Kakinada port, with a big share landing in his pocket. He even stooped so low as to demand a cut from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund meant for families who lost loved ones in accidents. That scandal alone revealed the extent of his exploitation.

Now, vigilance teams are gathering evidence on these charges. Victims, including his own party leaders, have provided proof of extortion and threats. With the new government pushing for accountability, Rambabu’s empire of corruption is under serious threat.

For years, his scams were ignored under YSRCP’s rule, but the tide has turned. It is no longer a question of allegations, it is only a matter of time before Ambati Rambabu faces the consequences.