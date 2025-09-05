x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
View all stories
Home > Politics

Ambati Rambabu Drowning in Scandals, Vigilance Probe Closes In

Published on September 5, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi Movie Review
image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Movie Review
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Ambati Rambabu Drowning in Scandals, Vigilance Probe Closes In

Almost every YSRCP leader is involved in one or the other corruption scandals, and now the spotlight has firmly shifted to former minister Ambati Rambabu. His long list of alleged scams is finally catching up with him as vigilance officials step in to probe his murky past.

During his tenure, Rambabu is said to have mastered the art of making money from every possible scheme. In the Jagananna housing colonies, he allegedly bought land for ₹10 lakh per acre and sold it back to the government for ₹30 lakh, siphoning off crores meant for the poor. Real estate developers accuse him of demanding ₹5 lakh per acre for land conversion, while complaints also link him to bribery in power plant postings.

His greed, however, did not stop there. Rambabu’s aides reportedly diverted ration rice worth hundreds of crores through Kakinada port, with a big share landing in his pocket. He even stooped so low as to demand a cut from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund meant for families who lost loved ones in accidents. That scandal alone revealed the extent of his exploitation.

Now, vigilance teams are gathering evidence on these charges. Victims, including his own party leaders, have provided proof of extortion and threats. With the new government pushing for accountability, Rambabu’s empire of corruption is under serious threat.

For years, his scams were ignored under YSRCP’s rule, but the tide has turned. It is no longer a question of allegations, it is only a matter of time before Ambati Rambabu faces the consequences.

Next SSMB29: Rajamouli’s strict vigil goes futile Previous Harish Rao stays silent on Kavitha, hails KCR
else

TRENDING

image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Latest

image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi Movie Review
image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Movie Review
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu Drowning in Scandals, Vigilance Probe Closes In
image
Harish Rao stays silent on Kavitha, hails KCR
image
Nara Lokesh Meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, Discusses Key Issues and State Priorities

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures