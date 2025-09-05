Harish Rao stays silent on Kavitha, hails KCR

Former BRS minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao, who is close relative to ex-CM KCR, seems to have decided not to respond on the serious allegations made by former MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, who was suspended from the party a couple of days ago. Kavitha has been accusing Harish Rao of misusing the funds allotted to the controversial Kaleshwaram project for funding his election campaign and also alleged that she lost multiple elections because of the double game played his uncle.

Kavitha has been repeatedly targeting Harish Rao and her brother KTR on several issues ever since her contentious missive addressed to her father and BRS chief KCR over the internal party affairs was leaked. Despite Kavitha’s explosive allegations, neither Harish Rao nor KTR directly reacted on any of her statements. Now that she was expelled from the party after which Kavitha once again slammed Harish Rao for turning out to be a troublemaker in the party.

While Kavitha’s strong criticism of top BRS leaders is expected to receive an immediate response from either of them, there has been absolute silence so far. Harish Rao, who is currently in London on a personal tour, did not take up Kavitha’s issue during his interaction with NRI leaders of BRS party there. He hailed KCR as the supreme of BRS and claimed that any decision regarding internal affairs and leaders will be taken by party high command.

Harish Rao has reportedly ignored to talk about Kavitha’s suspension and her allegations during is interaction with BRS leaders but discussed only about the party matters and others important issues relating to Telangana. He hit out at the Congress government for ignoring the damaged pillars of Medigadda barrage and also alleged that real estate business took a serious downfall due to HYDRAA.

It seems like Harish Rao is not interested to comment on Kavitha’s allegations even before the reaction of KCR and KTR on her. He is likely to open up once either KCR or KTR responds on the entire episode which led to the suspension of Kavitha from the party.