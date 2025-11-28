Andhra King Taluka Overseas: Highest For Ram

Ram Pothineni’s latest outing, Andhra King Taluka, has sparked an impressive surge at the box office, proving once again how strong verdict from the audience can redefine a film’s trajectory. Directed by Mahesh Babu P and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film hit theatres on Thursday and began its journey on a good note with fair morning occupancy. But that slow start didn’t last long.

The moment the earliest viewers stepped out praising the emotional depth, intense drama, and Ram’s remarkable performance, momentum kicked in. Each subsequent show recorded a clear upward trend, with several second shows turning houseful across multiple territories.

With strong advance bookings for Friday and the long weekend ahead, trade circles predict a solid upswing in collections. The film is currently trending in prime position on BookMyShow with 76.32K ticket sales in last 24 hours.

The movie has amassed an impressive $275K+ from North America on day one and counting, marking the highest-ever opening of Ram’s career.

Meanwhile, Ram, who gave the film a massive promotional push across the Telugu states and Bengaluru, has now taken the promotional campaign to the USA, strengthening visibility in overseas markets.

Mythri Movie Makers continue their winning streak, and Andhra King Taluka stands as another testament to their balanced slate.

With early talk overwhelmingly positive and Friday’s sales already charting big numbers, Andhra King Taluka is shaping into a defining success for Ram Pothineni.