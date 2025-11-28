x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Andhra King Taluka Overseas: Highest For Ram

Published on November 28, 2025 by nethra

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 Is The Embodiment Of That Awakening: Boyapati
image
Andhra King Taluka Overseas: Highest For Ram
image
Akhanda 2 Release Teaser: NBK Sets Screen On Fire
image
Pro-BRS officials in HYDRAA: Is it not failure of Congress Sarkar?
image
AP Cabinet Clears Major Amaravati Capital Expansion: Second Phase of Land Pooling and ₹7,500 Crore Loan Approved

Andhra King Taluka Overseas: Highest For Ram

Andhra King Taluka Overseas Collections, Bhagyashri Borse, Andhra King Taluka USA Collections

Ram Pothineni’s latest outing, Andhra King Taluka, has sparked an impressive surge at the box office, proving once again how strong verdict from the audience can redefine a film’s trajectory. Directed by Mahesh Babu P and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film hit theatres on Thursday and began its journey on a good note with fair morning occupancy. But that slow start didn’t last long.

The moment the earliest viewers stepped out praising the emotional depth, intense drama, and Ram’s remarkable performance, momentum kicked in. Each subsequent show recorded a clear upward trend, with several second shows turning houseful across multiple territories.

With strong advance bookings for Friday and the long weekend ahead, trade circles predict a solid upswing in collections. The film is currently trending in prime position on BookMyShow with 76.32K ticket sales in last 24 hours.

The movie has amassed an impressive $275K+ from North America on day one and counting, marking the highest-ever opening of Ram’s career.

Meanwhile, Ram, who gave the film a massive promotional push across the Telugu states and Bengaluru, has now taken the promotional campaign to the USA, strengthening visibility in overseas markets.

Mythri Movie Makers continue their winning streak, and Andhra King Taluka stands as another testament to their balanced slate.

With early talk overwhelmingly positive and Friday’s sales already charting big numbers, Andhra King Taluka is shaping into a defining success for Ram Pothineni.

Next Akhanda 2 Is The Embodiment Of That Awakening: Boyapati Previous Akhanda 2 Release Teaser: NBK Sets Screen On Fire
else

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 Is The Embodiment Of That Awakening: Boyapati
image
Andhra King Taluka Overseas: Highest For Ram
image
Akhanda 2 Release Teaser: NBK Sets Screen On Fire

Latest

image
Akhanda 2 Is The Embodiment Of That Awakening: Boyapati
image
Andhra King Taluka Overseas: Highest For Ram
image
Akhanda 2 Release Teaser: NBK Sets Screen On Fire
image
Pro-BRS officials in HYDRAA: Is it not failure of Congress Sarkar?
image
AP Cabinet Clears Major Amaravati Capital Expansion: Second Phase of Land Pooling and ₹7,500 Crore Loan Approved

Most Read

image
Pro-BRS officials in HYDRAA: Is it not failure of Congress Sarkar?
image
AP Cabinet Clears Major Amaravati Capital Expansion: Second Phase of Land Pooling and ₹7,500 Crore Loan Approved
image
Telugu Kodalu Nirmala heaps praise on Amaravati

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025