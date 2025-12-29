Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Takes Key Decisions on District Reorganisation and Development

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chandrababu Naidu, is holding its meeting with several important decisions being taken on administration, development, and public welfare.

A key decision taken during the meeting relates to district reorganisation. The Cabinet has approved the creation of a new district with Madanapalle as its headquarters, which will be named Annamayya. As part of this reorganisation, Rayachoti has been shifted to the Madanapalle district, Rajampet has been merged with Kadapa district, Railway Koduru has been included in Tirupati district, and Gudur has been moved to Nellore district.

With these changes receiving Cabinet approval, the total number of districts in Andhra Pradesh has now increased to 28.

Along with district restructuring, the Cabinet is also taking decisions on major development initiatives. Approval has been granted for a ₹7,387 crore loan from NABARD to support Amaravati’s development. The Cabinet has also cleared infrastructure packages funded by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for roads, drainage, and water supply works in the capital region.

Employee welfare has also received attention, with the Cabinet approving the implementation of a Dearness Allowance hike, subject to financial clearances. Decisions have been taken on flood control works, underground drainage projects, and the introduction of prepaid smart electricity meters in the power sector.

The meeting is also addressing long-term investment and institutional projects, including land acquisition for the Dugarajapatnam Greenfield Port and the Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport, the establishment of educational and research institutions, tourism-related proposals, and advanced technology projects such as the Quantum Computing Centre in Amaravati.

With a wide range of administrative and development decisions being finalised, the Cabinet meeting marks an important step in shaping Andhra Pradesh’s growth agenda.