From Standing Up to Walking Out: BRS Leaders and a Moment of Disrespect

Published on December 29, 2025 by nymisha

From Standing Up to Walking Out: BRS Leaders and a Moment of Disrespect

Legislative assemblies were once the heart of democracy. They were spaces of intense debate and accountability. Today, that spirit appears to be fading.

A moment in the Telangana Assembly captured this troubling shift. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy walked across the floor to greet Opposition Leader K. Chandrashekar Rao. Most BRS MLAs stood up in respect. KCR himself acknowledged the gesture. Yet K. T. Rama Rao and Kaushik Reddy remained seated, sparking criticism over decorum and respect for the Leader of the House.

What stood out even more was the brevity of KCR’s presence. He was in the Assembly for barely five minutes. There was no detailed intervention. No attempt to raise public issues. No sustained engagement with the proceedings. After a symbolic appearance, the Opposition Leader walked out.

Assemblies were never meant to be ceremonial halls. They were designed as arenas of ideas, disagreement, and democratic struggle. In the past, leaders treated Assembly sessions as a responsibility, not an inconvenience. N. T. Rama Rao, Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and Chandrababu Naidu attended sessions regularly even though they are in opposition. They debated fiercely. They questioned governments. They used the floor to fight for public causes.

Assembly sessions were once described as war zones of democracy. Governance improved because leaders showed up and spoke.

Today, walking out has become easier than standing. Avoiding debate seems more convenient than facing questions. Symbolic attendance replaces meaningful participation. It is sad to see opposition leaders leaving Assembly halls without addressing issues that affect millions.

Respect inside the House is not just about standing up when someone enters. It is about respecting the institution itself. Staying back. Speaking up. Listening. Responding. That is the duty entrusted by voters. The decline of legislative culture should worry everyone, not just political rivals.

