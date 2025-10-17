Andhra Pradesh Spices Up IT, Karnataka Feels the Burn

Andhra Pradesh has once again stolen the limelight with its latest coup in the IT sector, as Google announced plans to set up a massive data center in Visakhapatnam. While the state celebrates this landmark investment, neighbouring Karnataka seems unable to digest the news. In a not-so-subtle dig at Andhra, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge lamented the “incentives and perks” Andhra offered to attract the project, implying that any state could have done the same.

However, Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s response was sharp, witty, and unapologetically proud. “They say Andhra food is spicy. Seems some of our investments are too. Some neighbours are already feeling the burn!” Lokesh tweeted, highlighting the envy simmering in Karnataka while Andhra basks in the glory of the Google project.

The banter continued, as Kharge framed Andhra’s growth as a cautionary tale about balanced budgets, pointing out their soaring liabilities of nearly ₹10 lakh crore, revenue deficits rising from 2.65% to 3.61%, and over ₹1.61 lakh crore borrowed in a single year. Lokesh’s spicy retort, however, underscored that while numbers matter, Andhra’s strategic vision and bold incentives are a recipe for success, leaving neighbours fuming and Andhra standing tall.

As the data center gears up to boost jobs, infrastructure, and tech credibility, one thing is clear: Andhra Pradesh is enjoying its rightful pride, while some neighbours continue to stew in envy.