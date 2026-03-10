AP Government Begins Evacuation of Telugu Citizens from Gulf Amid Iran War Tensions

The ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States has created anxiety across West Asia. Iranian forces have reportedly targeted American bases in several Gulf countries. This escalating situation has left many Indians, including a large number of Telugu citizens, worried about their safety. Many of them are now trying to return home but are facing difficulties due to limited flight availability.

Responding to the growing concern, the Andhra Pradesh government has begun evacuation efforts to bring stranded Telugu citizens back to India safely. Around 600 Telugu people who are currently in Bahrain have been identified for the first phase of evacuation. The process started this week with arrangements made for daily flights to transport them back.

Officials from AP Bhavan coordinated with Gulf Air and held discussions with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to arrange the flights. As part of the plan, a Gulf Air flight carrying 58 passengers will land in Kochi today. Another flight with 138 passengers is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai tomorrow.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to ensure that stranded Telugu citizens are brought back safely and without delay. The government has also set up a control room at AP Bhavan to assist people facing difficulties in Gulf countries.

Minister for NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas said the government is closely monitoring the situation. Coordinators of the Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society in Gulf countries have been alerted to provide temporary accommodation and assistance to affected families.

Citizens in need of help can contact the APNRTS 24 hour helpline at 0863 2340678 or WhatsApp 85000 27678. Assistance is also available through email at helpline@apnrts.com