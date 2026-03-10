Chandrababu Pushes Tourism and Sports Projects to Boost Amaravati’s Global Identity

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking fresh steps to accelerate the development of Amaravati as a modern capital with global appeal. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to move forward with major tourism and sports projects while ensuring that Amaravati reflects the cultural pride and heritage of Telugu people.

Key decisions were taken during the 59th CRDA Authority meeting, where proposals related to land allocation, infrastructure development in Secretariat and HOD buildings, and investment projects in the capital region were reviewed. The authority approved several proposals aimed at strengthening Amaravati’s infrastructure and attracting long term investments.

One of the most significant projects discussed was the tourism development plan at Neerukonda. The government plans to develop about 167 acres into a major tourism destination. The project will include a waterfront, cultural centre, hotels, and recreational spaces designed to attract visitors throughout the year. Officials have also been asked to develop amusement parks and entertainment zones to create a vibrant tourism hub.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Amaravati should showcase Telugu culture and serve as a symbol of pride for future generations. He instructed officials to focus on self financing projects that can bring investments into the capital without placing heavy financial pressure on the government.

Chandrababu also highlighted the growing importance of the sports industry and said Amaravati’s proposed Sports City will be developed with a strong master plan. He pointed to organizations such as the BCCI and ICC as examples of how sports can become a major revenue generator.

The government believes several reputed companies are showing interest in investing in Amaravati. Officials have been asked to maintain continuous engagement with investors and ensure that the capital city builds a strong global brand.