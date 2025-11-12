x
Home > Politics

AP Government Delivers on Housing Promise: 3 Lakh Families Enter New Homes

Published on November 12, 2025 by Sanyogita

AP Government Delivers on Housing Promise: 3 Lakh Families Enter New Homes

In a major milestone for Andhra Pradesh, the coalition government has fulfilled one of its key promises, providing homes for all. Over three lakh newly built houses across the state are being handed over to beneficiaries today, marking a proud and emotional moment for thousands of families.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the statewide “Gruhapravesam” ceremonies virtually from Devagudipalli in Annamayya district. The event symbolizes the government’s strong commitment to social welfare and inclusive growth. Under various central and state housing schemes, including PM Awas Yojana (Urban and Rural) and Janman, a total of 3,00,192 houses have been completed within just 17 months of the coalition government coming to power.

The Chief Minister will personally attend the housewarming ceremonies of beneficiaries Shaik Mumtaz Begum and Hemalatha at Rajeev Nagar Colony. Following the inauguration, he will interact with the public, listen to petitions, and address a large gathering. Later in the day, he will meet party leaders and local representatives to review development progress in the Rayachoti constituency.

Officials have ensured elaborate arrangements for the grand event, which the government calls a “Dussehra Gift” to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy stated that the state has completed nearly eight lakh houses since 2014 and remains determined to accelerate ongoing projects to meet its goal of housing for every family.

This mass housewarming marks not just the completion of homes but the beginning of new dreams for thousands of Andhra Pradesh families.

