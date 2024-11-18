x
AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma

Published on November 18, 2024 by nymisha

AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion
Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch Event
Mega Family away from Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer

AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has rejected filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s (RGV) petition seeking protection from arrest. The court dismissed his quash petition after reviewing controversial social media posts that sparked legal action against the director.

Reports indicate RGV received approximately ₹1.5 crore from public funds during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure. In exchange, he allegedly posted derogatory tweets and morphed content targeting opposition leaders and their families through his Twitter account.

The Prakasam district police have already issued notices requiring RGV to appear for questioning. With the court’s rejection of protection from arrest, law enforcement now has a clear path to proceed with legal action against the filmmaker.

The current NDA government has taken a strong stance against social media misconduct, leading to cases against several individuals including RGV. Legal experts suggest more serious sections of law might be applied in the case.

The situation could severely impact the renowned director’s reputation. What began as paid social media posts might now result in serious legal consequences, potentially damaging the goodwill RGV has built throughout his career in the film industry.

RGV’s decision to allegedly accept payment for posting controversial content might now lead to both professional and legal challenges. The case serves as a reminder of how social media actions can have far-reaching consequences, regardless of one’s standing in society.

-Sanyogita

Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion
Mega Family away from Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer

AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion
Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch Event
Mega Family away from Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer

Telangana Announces 100% Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2026
“Kishan Reddy’s Musi Nidra is for photo shoot”
High-Speed Rail Corridor to Connect AP and Telangana

