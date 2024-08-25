AP launches India’s first Monkeypox RT-PCR Kit

Monkeypox is the new threat and is the point of discussion. AMTZ along with Transasia Diagnostics Private Limited in MedTech Zone located in Visakhapatnam announced the first ever RT-PCR kit for Monkeypox in the country. This is the first ever testing solution for Monkeypox in India. Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the Monkeypox RT-PCR kit after validation and it received the emergency authorization from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The kit can be transported and it should have to be stored in extreme temperatures for accurate results.

The kit comes with 12 months life and zero cross reactivity with other orthopoxviruses. The results are quite accurate told the experts. Dr Jitendra Sharma, the founder of AMTZ said that the RT-PCR kit of Monkeypox is a significant achievement in the country. “It explains our commitment for advancing healthcare technology in India and this also safeguards public health” told Jitendra Sharma. The launch of this RT-PCR kit also enhances the diagnostic capabilities and innovation in the field of medicine in the nation.

-Sanyogita