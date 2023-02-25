Arjun Sarja to direct Mohanlal ?

Arjun Sarja is back to direction after four years with Vishwak Sen’s film and his daughter Aishwarya Sarja is the lead actress in this film. After many conflicts, Vishwak Sen walked out of the film and the new lead actor is yet to be announced. Arjun was in talks with several young actors but most of them are completely occupied. Ahead of this Arjun is planning one more project.

Superstar Mohanlal is the busiest star and is lined up with 5 projects and Arjun is moving his pawns to direct him. At Dhruva Sarja’s Martin teaser launch, Arjun revealed that he is planning to direct Mohan Lal and has already discussed the same with him. He also said that the project will take off anytime soon