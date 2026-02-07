Attitude Star Chandrahas gets a Shock

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Attitude Star Chandrahas gets a Shock

Published on February 7, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Brutal Trolling for Raja Saab is Back
image
More Additions for Dhurandhar: The Revenge
image
Is Toxic Telugu Deal a PR Stunt?
image
Attitude Star Chandrahas gets a Shock
image
One More Bollywood Film for Rashmika

Attitude Star Chandrahas gets a Shock

ETV Prabhakar is widely popular across the Telugu TV and film circles. He earned a decent name with his work. His son Attitude Star Chandrahas made his debut last year and was brutally trolled. Chandrahas landed into a controversy before the release of his recent outing Barabar Premistha for using vulgar words on stage of the promotions. Chandrahas said that he will not apologize for his words and several cases are registered against him.

Many thought that this controversy would bring mileage for Chandrahas and his film Barabar Premistha. But the film opened on a poor note with negative reviews and poor openings. In most of the regions of AP and Telangana, Barabar Premistha struggled to register minimum numbers and the shows got cancelled due to the lack of audience. This is the second shock for him as an actor after Ramnagar Bunny was rejected badly by the audience last year. ETV Prabhakar has promoted Barabar Premistha all over but the film did not fetch positive results.

All the other new releases including Gunasekhar’s Euphoria received poor response from the audience and are struggling to survive over the weekend.

Next Is Toxic Telugu Deal a PR Stunt? Previous One More Bollywood Film for Rashmika
else

TRENDING

image
Brutal Trolling for Raja Saab is Back
image
More Additions for Dhurandhar: The Revenge
image
Is Toxic Telugu Deal a PR Stunt?

Latest

image
Brutal Trolling for Raja Saab is Back
image
More Additions for Dhurandhar: The Revenge
image
Is Toxic Telugu Deal a PR Stunt?
image
Attitude Star Chandrahas gets a Shock
image
One More Bollywood Film for Rashmika

Most Read

image
YSRCP Liquor Scam: Andhra Pradesh Government Orders Attachment of ₹5.16 Crore Assets
image
A Sad Pattern That Refuses to End During Jagan’s Public Visits
image
No Power Tariff Hike in Andhra Pradesh, Assures Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026