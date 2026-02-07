Attitude Star Chandrahas gets a Shock

ETV Prabhakar is widely popular across the Telugu TV and film circles. He earned a decent name with his work. His son Attitude Star Chandrahas made his debut last year and was brutally trolled. Chandrahas landed into a controversy before the release of his recent outing Barabar Premistha for using vulgar words on stage of the promotions. Chandrahas said that he will not apologize for his words and several cases are registered against him.

Many thought that this controversy would bring mileage for Chandrahas and his film Barabar Premistha. But the film opened on a poor note with negative reviews and poor openings. In most of the regions of AP and Telangana, Barabar Premistha struggled to register minimum numbers and the shows got cancelled due to the lack of audience. This is the second shock for him as an actor after Ramnagar Bunny was rejected badly by the audience last year. ETV Prabhakar has promoted Barabar Premistha all over but the film did not fetch positive results.

All the other new releases including Gunasekhar’s Euphoria received poor response from the audience and are struggling to survive over the weekend.