Home > Movie News

Baahubali: The Epic Trailer: Glimpses from Both the Parts

Published on October 25, 2025 by sankar

Baahubali: The Epic Trailer: Glimpses from Both the Parts

SS Rajamouli is completely occupied with the shoot of SSMB29 but he has been allocating time for Baahubali: The Epic. The film’s trailer was out last night and it showcases the glimpses from both the installments of Baahubali. In one word, the trailer showcases the best shots from Baahubali: The Epic. The trailer cut is impressive and the team has worked a lot on remastering the content. The entire technical team of Baahubali has spent ample time for Baahubali: The Epic.

The trailer looks impressive and it showcases more action shots from Baahubali. A special video interview of Prabhas, Rana and Rajamouli will be released. The makers are expecting a record opening for Baahubali: The Epic. The movie is produced by Arka Media Works and they are ensuring the best release in all the territories. Prabhas, Rana, Anushka, Ramya Krishna, Nassar and Satyaraj played the lead roles in this epic and the film releases on October 31st in all the languages.

