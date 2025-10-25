DSP’s Yellamma: Crucial Discussions On

Venu Yeldandi made his directorial debut with Balagam and the film ended up as a cult film. He worked on a Telangana-based rooted love story and approached actors like Nani, Nithiin, Sharwanand and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. The film finally landed into the hands of top music composer Devi Sri Prasad. DSP has been keen to make his acting debut from a long time and he was convinced with the script of Yellamma. The biggest discussion happening for now is all about the music composer of the film.

Venu has been working with Bollywood composer duo Ajay-Atul and a couple of tunes are locked. The film’s producer Dil Raju also paid a handsome advance for the music composers. Devi Sri Prasad is keen to compose the music for this realistic attempt apart from playing the lead role. The discussions about the same are currently going on. Dil Raju has initiated talks with Ajay-Atul. Things will be finalized very soon. Keerthy Suresh has agreed to play the female lead and the shoot of Yellamma commences in December. The film produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations will release next year.